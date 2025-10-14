GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has urged government to clarify the terms of reference, legal foundation and roadmap of the Constitutional Review Technical Committee and to ensure that its work reflects the collective will of the people. Last Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema swore in members of the Technical Committee to review the Constitution. In response to a press query, Lifuka stated that while the appointment of the Committee was a step toward addressing long-standing constitutional issues, several concerns remained unresolved. “The decision of President Hakainde Hichilema and his government to appoint a Technical Committee to review the Constitution, in accordance with the ruling of the Constitutional Court is duly acknowledged. It is imperative that all stakeholders, including the Executive, strictly adhere...