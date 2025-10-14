PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says ever since former vice presidents were appointed as special envoys and began receiving a salary, they have lost objectivity and have become praise singers. Responding to former vice president Enock Kavindele, who urged the opposition to just focus on 2031 because President Hakainde Hichilema had performed exceptionally well, Mwamba wondered why Zambians would retain a President who had led the country into disaster, saying all sectors were failing. He said all President Hichilema had delivered was pain. “Since President Hakainde Hichilema appointed the former vice presidents as special envoys and put them on a monthly salary of K80,000 and gave them a utility vehicle, we have seen that they’ve lost a sense...