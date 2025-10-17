THE National Prosecution Authority (NPA) says President Hakainde Hichilema’s revelation that he assisted in the recovery of Joseph Malanji’s helicopters in other jurisdictions does not actually exert any pressure on the Authority. And Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director of Legal and Prosecutions Nkwachi Kanyimbo says it is actually motivating for law enforcement agencies when the Head of State publicly announces his support in the fight against corruption. Speaking when she featured on Hot FM, NPA Deputy Chief State Advocate – Director of Taxation and Financial Crimes Department, Gracilia Chipulu Mulenga, said the matter relating to former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji involving helicopters was handled like any other case. “In terms of the case of Joe Malanji, the helicopter case,...