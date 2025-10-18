INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the UPND will win the 2026 elections by a margin of over one million votes. Commenting on the many people “mushrooming” to vie for the presidency in the coming elections, Wednesday, Milupi said the gap between the UPND presidential candidate and the nearest rival would be a lot wider than it was in 2021. “First of all, so many people mushrooming wanting to be president is a vote of no confidence in those that lead the current opposition. Last time we beat our nearest rival by one million votes. What happens now? I have told you that there are only a few that are still outside. You know, there are some...