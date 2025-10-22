GOVERNMENT has suspended the Cash for Work programme in order to address gaps in the initiative’s implementation. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Dr Gabriel Pollen said the suspension of the programme would allow government to reconfigure the Cash for Work guidelines to ensure it was properly targeted to benefit intended beneficiaries. “We have seen in media and different conversations that the cash for work programme has been suspended. I think those are some of the things that have been going out but I want to clarify that the cash for work programme has not been suspended in the strict terms of the word suspended. What has essentially happened is that the cash for...