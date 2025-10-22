MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa says he will contest the PF presidency. Sampa says if defeated at the convention, he has no problem supporting whichever candidate will emerge as PF president or the party’s 2026 presidential candidate. In an interview, Sampa said PF would take full control of the party, which was currently in the hands of Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga. “I’m an applicant, I paid K200, 000. I am a candidate. When the election conference takes place, I’m standing, and if I win… I’ve just agreed to re-subject myself to another convention because friends were left behind and key stakeholders, and we need unity of the PF. Make no mistake, the PF will gain full control sooner than later....