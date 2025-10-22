JUDICIAL Complaints Commission (JCC) Chairperson Vincent Malambo says it is time for JCC reports to be made public so that citizens can know why judges are removed or disciplined. Speaking at the Judiciary and Democracy in Africa Conference, Tuesday, Malambo, who is also the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) Chairperson, argued that the current secretive nature of the process of holding judges accountable must be seriously reviewed. “There is a particular point that I want to bring to the attention of the audience. In the last five or four years, the Judicial Complaints Commission has produced reports. Some have resulted in the withdrawal of the letters patent constituting some individuals as judges. The Zambian people have had...