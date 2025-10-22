COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo has ordered the arrest of U Metals owners in Chingola District for defying a mine closure directive. Matambo’s order came during a site visit yesterday, where he expressed concern at Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) officers for allowing the mining company to continue operations illegally for months. The minister has now vowed to recommend the removal of all current ZEMA officers in the province for failing to enforce environmental laws. The minister was angered by the fact that U Metals had continued to operate despite the Minister of Green Economy and Environment directing its indefinite closure in August of this year. Matambo slammed ZEMA for failing to ensure compliance of environmental laws, stating that U...