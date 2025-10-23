WE are practicing sleeping on the floor in our homes to prepare ourselves for the day we will be imprisoned, says Given Lubinda. Meanwhile, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned the matter in which Raphael Nakacinda is accused of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons based on tribe, race, place of origin or colour. When the matter came up before Magistrate Idah Phiri for commencement of defence, Wednesday, Nakacinda’s lawyer applied for an adjournment, stating that the accused was still unwell. “The matter is coming up on defence, but as indicated, the client is still unwell, an issue already placed on record on Monday. The circumstances are beyond our control, and we pray the court grants us...