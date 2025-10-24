PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says without the help of Mozambique, Zambia would have partially shutdown its energy sector. Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, on the other hand, has called on the two countries to work together in achieving economic independence. President Hichilema said this at State House on Thursday when he held bilateral talks with his Mozambican counterpart, who is in the country to officiate at Zambia’s 61st Independence Anniversary. He thanked President Chapo for supplying Zambia with power during difficult times. “Thank you for giving us power during our very difficult times. We are very strong in hydro generation, green energy, but one drought, the 2023/2024 drought, which you know very well, decapitated us and basically dropped us from surplus electricity...