UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme (PSP), Frank Bwalya, says many people, including himself, have joined political parties without expecting any material reward.

Bwalya explained that genuine political commitment is often driven by conviction and patriotism rather than financial gain. He, however, acknowledged that over time, those who dedicate themselves and work hard for their parties may eventually benefit in different ways.

Speaking in an interview, Saturday, Bwalya said it was impossible for political parties to place all their members on the payroll, stressing that his current position in the UPND is voluntary.

“There are many people, including myself, who have joined political parties and risked our lives in exchange for nothing. But later on, when you sacrifice and work hard, as many people have been doing for the UPND, opportunities and chances to benefit in one way or another do arise. For now, I’ve made it very clear that the position I occupy is voluntary. There are many people who insult me out of jealousy because they think, ‘this guy, when he wants more money, he just switches from one party to another,’” Bwalya explained.

He added that such assumptions were often based on misinformation and petty jealousy.

“These are the same people who are in the habit of abusing me out of petty jealousy, thinking that I actually get a lot of money because when they look at the position I occupy, it sounds too lofty for it to be a voluntary position. But the truth of the matter is that I’m a volunteer. That position I occupy is voluntary. So, when people say the only logical reason for joining the UPND must have been the offer of a lot of money or other benefits, it’s because they don’t understand politics. When someone sees me with a vehicle they didn’t know I already had, their conclusion is that I’ve been given a vehicle, and you’ll see them on social media insulting me. There are a lot of petty people out there, and the majority of them are found on Facebook,” he said.

Bwalya said his decision to join the UPND was based on his belief that the party had the right vision to move the country forward.

“It’s not just me, all the foot soldiers in our party, and in other parties as well, are not on the payroll. It’s not sustainable; it’s impossible. The problem with emphasising that point is that it creates the impression that I’m complaining, but I’m not complaining. I’m comfortable. I’ve always emphasised that there is no way a political party in the world, not just in Zambia, can afford to put all its members on the payroll. It’s impossible. Whether people believe it or not, my conscience is clear. It’s not about me personally benefitting. If everyone who joined a political party only thought about how they would personally benefit, how could we develop this country? It’s about the country,” he added.

Bwalya added that he was convinced the UPND came into power at a critical time when Zambia needed leadership that could restore stability and hope.

“I believe in the policies of the UPND, and I strongly believe that Zambia, economically, socially, and politically, got into the hands of the UPND at the right time. Therefore, Zambia is safe in the hands of President Hakainde Hichilema. I would not have joined a party that didn’t offer me any position, because even my appointment as Director General for Media came later. And if you ask the party I moved from, the PF, there are many people there who can confidently attest that we sacrificed while campaigning for PF ahead of the 2011 elections. We didn’t align ourselves to the PF because money was offered or anything like that, no,” he said.

Bwalya also dismissed suggestions that his political moves had ever been financially motivated.

“I’m not one of those who can be accused of moving primarily for money. Some people say that, but there is no evidence. If I only joined political parties because of money, I wouldn’t have resigned as board chairperson for Zesco. During the time we campaigned for the PF, I could have campaigned for the MMD. And even when I worked in the PF, I was a volunteer, even as a member of the Central Committee, I was not on the payroll. I was a volunteer and I worked tirelessly, but later on, I was appointed High Commissioner to Australia. And to be appointed, I must have been seen to be deserving,” said Bwalya.