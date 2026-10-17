THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested two Food Reserve Agency (FRA) depot clerks for soliciting a K2,500 bribe from a farmer, in exchange for FRA-branded grain bags which are supposed to be free. The accused are Hapenga Beene, 27, of Keembe in Chibombo, and Inonge Mwaiba, 26, of Kawama in Kapiri Mposhi, both depot clerks at Keembe Farm Institute. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Joseph Mwenya said the duo had been jointly charged with two counts of Corrupt Practices. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and jointly charged two Food Reserve Agency (FRA) officers for alleged corrupt practices involving Two Thousand Five Hundred Kwacha (K2,500.00). Hapenga Beene, 27, of Keembe, Chibombo District, and Inonge Mwaiba, 26,...