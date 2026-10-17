CHIPOKOTA Mwanawasa has left her role as Policy Advisor to the President and has been appointed Country Executive Director at Trafigura. Mwanawasa, previously worked as Deputy Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit. She has direct mining industry experience, having previously worked at Konkola Copper Mines Plc. In a statement, Friday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said Mwanawasa looked forward to continuing to contribute to the Grow Zambia Agenda from the private sector. “State House announces that Ms Chipokota Mwanawasa has left her role as Policy Advisor to the President to take up a senior role in the private sector. Ms Mwanawasa served at State House as Policy Advisor to the President and previously as Deputy Head of the...