THE Ministry of Lands and the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) have agreed to collaborate to align land lease agreements. The Ministry and ZDA have also agreed on the need to monitor investors on renewal of their licences to ensure they do not repurpose land after their investment licences expire. Meanwhile, ZDA says it will start auditing investors in remote areas on compliance, especially on renewal of expired licenses. In a statement, Friday, the Ministry said the engagement sought to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions to ensure that land lease period aligned with the nature, scale and development timelines of investment projects. “The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has engaged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to discuss the alignment...