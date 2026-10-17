ABOUT 400 pieces of African elephant ivory believed to have been smuggled from Zambia have been seized in Thailand. In this video, Thai customs officers seized the tusks which had been declared as processed timber from Zambia, following an “international tip-off” from wildlife crime enforcement agencies. https://diggers.news/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/AQNFML8-WJe8-AFDZUIuf1kOQA9IQwRTF27LONPKeHr3jVx0KF9C7Lw200c5tpAbo8plNzXS-HNDANKEe_kJ4mJmfitlBNxooA5l5fIOOQ.mp4 Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Mubanga says government is aware of the reported seizure by authorities in Thailand and a second country is yet to be named. In a statement issued by the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin ordered a team of academics and forensic experts to inspect the confiscated items and conduct DNA testing. “On October...