FORMER Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says issues surrounding ZAMMSA started way before the UPND came into power. On Friday Health Minister Prof Roma Chilengi disclosed that K16.1 million worth of contracts at ZAMMSA were awarded to an unregistered supplier. Reacting to that in an interview, Saturday, Dr Muchima said all individuals involved in the illegalities at ZAMMSA should be held accountable, and that investigative wings should ensure they answer for their actions. “There was a private independent auditor who went there. And forensic has got all the nitty gritty in it. First of all because the report was being investigated when I was still minister, after that it went to the investigative wings. And some people have been in...