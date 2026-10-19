PNUP leader Highvie Hamududu says the country is headed for greatness under President Hakainde Hichilema. Commenting on President Hichilema’s national address that he was adopting a target-based approach through the Grow Zambia Agenda to more than double Zambia’s economy, Hamududu said setting quantifiable targets was the best way to accelerate economic growth. “What is exciting is about the target based approach to the former based approach, that is the best way to expedite growth, to accelerate growth. Because when you put targets that are quantifiable everyone will be exposed to deliver the actual deliveries because now there are numbers. This is the best approach and I can tell you that Zambia is headed for greatness,” said Hamududu. Meanwhile, Nalolo MP...