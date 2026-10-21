MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Dr Gilbert Siame says the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) board has placed all directors at the agency on administrative leave. Dr Siame also says the newly constituted board has appointed Dr Joel Kabika as interim Director General for the next six months. Meanwhile, Dr Siame says the realignment exercise is not limited to ZEMA, adding that a similar process has commenced in all departments under his ministry to align institutional structures, human resources and operations with performance expectations. In a statement, Tuesday, Dr Siame said the directors would be assessed for competence, performance and suitability before a final decision was made on whether to reinstate or dismiss them. He further said the directors...