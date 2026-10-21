THE Zambia Police Service says 12,865 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide in the third quarter of 2026, resulting in 859 deaths. Police Spokesperson Chipo Kaitisha says Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents, with 6,325 cases, while Northern Province recorded the least, with 252 cases. Meanwhile, Kaitisha says road traffic offences increased by 536 to 50,100, from 49,564 during the same period in 2025, while revenue from admission-of-guilt fines dropped by over K3.3 million, from K22.5 million to K19.1 million. In a statement, Wednesday, Kaitisha said the country recorded 1,202 serious-injury accidents, leaving 2,144 people seriously injured. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that a total of 12,865 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide during...