SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has recognised NRPUP leader Ezra Tembo as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. The announcement comes amid confusion within the NRPUP after Shiwang’andu member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo earlier indicated that he had been elected Leader of the Opposition by fellow NRPUP MPs. However, presiding over Parliament, Tuesday, Speaker Mutti announced that NRPUP Secretary General Nonde Mubanga had confirmed Tembo’s election as Leader of the Opposition, alongside the appointments of Milenge MP Geystave Chonde as Party Whip and Nyimba North MP Paul Lungu as Deputy Party Whip. “I wish to inform the House that I received communication from the Secretary General of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) to the...