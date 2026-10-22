THE Chongwe Subordinate Court has convicted Chongwe District Health Office Director Dr Mweene Tembalami Nseluke of corruption involving over K300,000. ACC Head of Corporate Communications Joseph Mwenya said Nseluke was found guilty on 10 counts of failure to declare conflict of interest. In a statement, Wednesday, Mwenya said Magistrate Sato fined Dr Nseluke a K330,000 for all ten counts. “The Chongwe Subordinate Court has convicted Chongwe District Health Office Director, Dr Mweene Tembalami Nseluke, of corruption involving over Three Hundred Thousand Kwacha (K300,000.00).Chongwe Resident Magistrate, Hon. Francis Sato, found Dr Nseluke guilty on all 10 counts of Failure to Declare Conflict of Interest, contrary to Section 19(3)(b) and Section 19(9), as read with Section 107 of the Public Procurement Act...