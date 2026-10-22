THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested artiste Edward Chanda, popularly known as Chanda of the duo ‘Chanda na Kay’, in connection with the trafficking of 30.3 grammes of dry loose cannabis. The rapper was also arrested earlier this year on charges of child trafficking and child grooming, to which he pleaded not guilty. In a statement, Thursday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the commission had also apprehended a 22-year-old suspected drug trafficking kingpin popularly known as ‘Ghost’. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended several individuals in a series of intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks in Lusaka, Muchinga and Southern Provinces, resulting in significant drug seizures. In Lusaka Province, the Commission has apprehended a...