“I WAS involved in bribing voters during the August elections”, former Mwandi Local Court Magistrate Humphrey Sifali has told the Mongu High Court. Sifali, aged 41, says despite testifying against Iris Kaingu, he voted for her and still supports her. This is a matter in which losing UPND candidate Sibeso Sefulo is seeking the nullification of the election of Independent candidate Iris Kaingu as Mwandi Member of Parliament, due to alleged bribery and corrupt practices. During cross examination by Kaingu’s lawyer Isaac Simbeye, Sifali denied that he was fired as a Magistrate for corrupt practices. Below is the verbatim of the cross examination: Lawyer: In working with her, were you involved in corrupt practices and bribery? Sifali: Yes. Lawyer: So...