CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) has called on the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to immediately publish its Trends Report or provide a clear public explanation for the delay. Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala says FIC, as an institution whose mandate includes promoting financial transparency, must itself be accountable in discharging its public functions. Kalala argues that the delay has implications for public accountability, institutional transparency and the ability of other stakeholders to understand and respond to emerging financial crime risks. The report, which is usually published between May and July, is yet to be released. Asked about the delay in releasing the report in a press query, Kalala expressed concern, noting that regular publication helps the country assess emerging...