PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has re-appointed his advisory team, retaining officials who have served in his administration since 2021. Those re-appointed include Christopher Mundia as Special Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs, Levy Ngoma as Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs and Jito Kayumba as Special Assistant to the President for Finance and Investments. Others are Bradford Machila as Principal Private Secretary, Dr Lawrence Mwananyanda as Special Assistant to the President for Projects Implementation Monitoring and National Security, Joseph Lungu as Special Assistant to the President for Policy Compliance and Dr Pamela Nakamba as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Affairs. In a statement, Thursday, Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema made the re-appointments according...