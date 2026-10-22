THE Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) has advised water users to prepare for reduced river inflows and limited groundwater recharge during the coming season. According to the latest Hydrological bulletin, the Kafue, Southern Zambezi and Southern Luangwa catchments will experience reduced river inflows and limited groundwater recharge in the 2026/27 rainy season. The bulletin has also revealed that Lake Kariba is likely to receive below-average inflows. According to the bulletin, current rising temperatures are increasing evaporation, which is speeding up the decline of water levels. “The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) 2026/27 seasonal forecast indicates a strong north–south contrast. Above-normal rainfall is expected over the Tanganyika, Chambeshi and Luapula catchments and Northern Luangwa throughout the season. The Kafue catchment, the Southern...