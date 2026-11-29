AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has died, while two others are receiving treatment after they were struck by lightning while watching a football match in Solwezi, North-Western Province. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the incident occurred around 14:30 hours on Saturday at the Police Doves Football Club pitch in Solwezi, where the three were awaiting their scheduled match when they were struck by lightning during a heavy downpour. “The Zambia Police Service, through Solwezi Police Station, received a report of a lightning incident on November 28, 2026, at around 15:10 hours from Mr Charles Kapindula, aged 44, in which three people including his 11-year-old son, were struck by lightning. The incident occurred on November 28, 2026 at...