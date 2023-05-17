UNDER my leadership, we will not call you a thief just to mess up your name, by the time we announce, we’ll have evidence and even the people on the street will say ‘that makes sense’, says new Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda. Giving a roadmap for the Commission under his leadership, Banda said members of the public should not expect regular announcements on cases being investigated, saying that will only happen when there is concrete evidence. Nason BANDA: “When we reach a stage where we feel like we are not going to continue with an investigation, we inform the members of the public so that the people feel cleared. We don’t want to just put mud…...



