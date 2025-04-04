ENERGY Expert Dr Johnstone Chikwanda has argued that it would be irresponsible to suggest that the Open Access Regime in the fuel sector will result in lower fuel prices. He has also asserted that the primary determinant of fuel prices is the exchange rate. While we hold Dr Chikwanda in the highest regard as an authority in the energy sector, we respectfully disagree with his analysis that the Open Access Regime will not have a significant impact on the cost of fuel. There are some fundamental questions that we must address to understand why the Open Access Regime holds great promise for reducing fuel prices.

Firstly, does it cost the same to transport diesel from the Port of Tanzania using the TAZAMA pipeline versus using tanker trucks? The answer is an emphatic no. Transporting fuel via the pipeline is far more cost-effective than hauling it overland in tanker trucks. Before the implementation of Open Access, a single company held a monopoly over the pipeline, which meant it had the power to dictate prices as it pleased. Government records have revealed that this company initially offered to supply diesel at over US$250 per metric ton. However, following the introduction of Open Access, the price dropped to US$113 per metric ton and later fell further to only US$54 per metric ton.

The significance of this price drop cannot be overstated. If fuel was being imported at US$250 per metric ton and the pump price stood at K36 per litre it is inconceivable that the pump price should remain unchanged even after the supply price has dropped to US$54 per metric ton. The only logical explanation for this dramatic price shift is the introduction of competition, which forced suppliers to bid competitively rather than dictate prices. The Open Access Regime, by design, ensures that competition remains in place and that the supply price of fuel continues to decline. This must inevitably translate into lower pump prices for consumers.

Of course, Dr Chikwanda is correct in asserting that the exchange rate is a crucial factor in determining fuel prices. No one disputes the fact that fuel is traded in US dollars, and that fluctuations in the kwacha-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on the cost of the commodity. However, to suggest that Open Access has no meaningful impact on price reductions is misleading and does a disservice to the potential benefits that this policy brings.

Let us consider a practical example: Suppose before the Open Access Regime, the price of fuel was K34 per liter when the exchange rate was $1 to K27. If the exchange rate remains constant, but the cost of importing fuel decreases due to increased competition, then logically, the pump price should also drop. Even in a scenario where the exchange rate fluctuates unfavourably, there would still be a noticeable difference between fuel prices under the Open Access Regime and fuel prices under a monopolised system. The benefits of Open Access cannot simply be dismissed.

Furthermore, Dr Chikwanda’s reference to other countries with common carrier pipelines does not provide a conclusive argument against Open Access in Zambia. The economic and structural conditions in South Africa and Kenya, which he cited, are vastly different from those in Zambia. The presence of a common carrier pipeline in those countries does not negate the fundamental principle that increased competition leads to lower prices. If anything, our own recent experience has already demonstrated that monopolised control of a crucial transport infrastructure leads to inflated costs.

The essence of Open Access is to remove bottlenecks that limit market competition. When multiple players can access the pipeline, they must offer competitive prices to secure contracts. This is already evident in the drastic reduction of the supply price per metric ton from US$250 to US$54. By contrast, when a single entity controls the supply chain, it can set arbitrary prices without market pressure to reduce costs. This is precisely what the Open Access Regime is meant to prevent.

In conclusion, we are not suggesting that Mr Chikwanda is speaking for someone else. That would be unfair for us to do. But we know that this company which had been monopolising the TAZAMA pipeline has paid a lot of people to sing this narrative. They are very determined to continue reaping from the proceeds of overpriced fuel. So, it is only right that we warn our brother that if he does not clarify his statements on the Open Access regime and its benefits, he may unwittingly be aiding the agenda of those who want to continue with economic sabotage.

While we respect Dr Chikwanda’s expertise and acknowledge the role of the exchange rate in fuel pricing, we cannot agree with the assertion that Open Access will have no meaningful impact on fuel prices. Open Access is not a magic bullet that will instantly halve fuel prices overnight, but it is a policy that ensures that price reductions can and do happen when market forces are allowed to work. It is a necessary and overdue reform, and we must embrace it fully to ensure that consumers reap the benefits of a more competitive and transparent fuel supply system.