In the heart of Zambia’s towns and villages, thousands of road users navigate daily challenges, not because of traffic jams or heavy weather, but because of what’s missing. Crosswalks. Streetlights. Proper signs. Sidewalks. It’s not about what’s broken, it’s about what hasn’t been built yet.

This is the focus of the fourth stage of the “Safety on the Road” campaign by 1xBet – held with the support of the NGO Safety for People on the Move. Together, they aim to draw national attention to the lack of basic road infrastructure, and to encourage open dialogue on how to fix it.

What’s Missing Can Be Dangerous

Imagine a road at night in a small rural area with no street lighting. A motorcyclist tries to avoid potholes while a pedestrian walks along the edge, with no sidewalk or protective curb. These aren’t rare cases – they are everyday realities for millions. Poor infrastructure affects everyone: drivers, cyclists, children, and the elderly.

When roads lack markings, intersections turn into guessing games. When there’s no traffic light, priority becomes a matter of risk. When there’s no safe sidewalk, walking turns into a gamble. These missing elements translate directly into higher accident rates and reduced mobility, especially for vulnerable groups.

Zambians Speak Up

To amplify local voices, in the coming weeks, the project will feature:

• A social media poll to gather local opinions

• An educational quiz on how infrastructure saves lives

• Reels and storytelling from bloggers navigating unmarked intersections

• A TV program with experts discussing how safe roads impact tourism and community life

• A community challenge: #1xbetRoadFix, where participants share photos of unsafe or poorly maintained roads

1xBet: Supporting Safe Roads, One Step at a Time

As a brand deeply committed to social responsibility, 1xBet views this campaign not as advertising, but as meaningful action. Through storytelling, infographics, and real experiences from the streets and beyond, this stage focuses on awareness and empowerment.

“Road safety begins with awareness and accountability,” said the 1xBet team. “We believe that real change starts when people talk, share, and take action. Supporting this campaign means supporting every driver, cyclist, and pedestrian who deserves safer streets. For 1xBet, social responsibility is about giving back to the communities that inspire us every day.”

In previous stages, Safety on the Road explored themes such as pedestrian safety and responsible driving. Now, it turns attention to the roads themselves – and to the risks that come from years of underdeveloped infrastructure.

Together with Safety for People on the Move NGO, the campaign aims to inspire local change – step by step, stage by stage, street by street.

Prizes for Engagement

To encourage participation and celebrate community voices, this stage also includes special rewards for the most active contributors:

1st place – 10,000 ZMW

2nd place – 6,000 ZMW

3rd place – 4,000 ZMW

Total prize pool for the whole project: 100,000 ZMW

