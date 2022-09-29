ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says the power utility company has seen an increase in trading activities on the Southern African Power Pool market trading platforms, from 119,043gwh of electricity in 2021 to 123,250gwh this year. And SAPP Executive Director Steven Dihwa has commended Zambia for trading its excess power through the SAPP market. In a speech read on his behalf by Director Distribution Peter Chamfya during the opening of a two day SAPP market trading platform country roadshow, Wednesday, Mapani said such an event was important to ZESCO as it would raise awareness amongst stakeholders to promote intra-regional trading. “As a national utility, ZESCO has supported the application for membership to SAPP of several other electricity industry players from…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.