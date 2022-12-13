GOVERNMENT says K10.8 billion was released to finance public service delivery in the month of November 2022. In a statement issued, Monday, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning stated that of the total amount, K2.9 billion was spent on debt service and other liabilities, while K1.7 billion was released towards the 2022/2023 FISP. “Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, says the government is pleased with the positive performance trajectory of the 2022 budget, which has seen the sustained financing of social sectors, installation of over 41, 000 new employees on the public service payroll, and meeting of several budget obligations for the current year. He was speaking in reference to the November, 2022 budget expenditure whereby…...



