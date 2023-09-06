THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) says citizens are no longer jostling for their partial withdrawal as they now understand that they can access their money anytime. And the Authority says pre-retirement benefits have changed people’s perspective about NAPSA being for the old people only. In an interview, NAPSA Head Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe said the authority had so far paid out about K8.7 billion in pre-retirement benefits. “With regards to how many people we have paid so far, we are talking about 400, 000 people paid and these have basically received a total of K8.7 billion. Of the K8.7 billion, we are talking about K5.1 billion in terms of the principal low contributions, which is money deducted from employers…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.