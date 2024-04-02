ZAMBIA Consumer Association (ZACA) Executive Secretary Juba Sakala says despite Zesco implementing a staggered eight-hour daily load shedding programme for Lusaka, the damage caused by power outages is still being felt by consumers. On Sunday, Zesco announced that it would implement a staggered eight-hour daily load shedding programme for residential areas in Lusaka, effective April 1, 2024 in which each area would experience two power outages of four hours each spread throughout the day. Commenting on this, in an interview Monday, Sakala said the damage of load-shedding was still there, especially on residential areas such as Rhodes Park, Roma and others that have become business places. “Well, in short the damage is still there. Regardless of them reducing the time...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.