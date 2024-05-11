THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Zambia’s economic growth rate at 2.3 percent in 2024 due to continued inflation pressures, and the depreciation of the Kwacha. And the Ministry of Finance and National Planning says the country has made significant progress in implementing fiscal adjustments, enhancing fiscal controls and continued efforts to restore Zambia’s debt sustainability. During the presentation of the 2024 Budget, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said Zambia’s economy was expected to grow by 4.8 percent this year. The IMF visited Zambia from April 24 to May 7, 2024 and held talks with government on economic and financial policies that would underpin the approval of the Third Review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF)...



