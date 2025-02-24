ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery could play a crucial role in addressing Zambia’s energy challenges. In a statement issued, Monday, Ministry of Energy permanent secretary Peter Mumba disclosed that the government of Zambia, led by Chikote, had engaged in high level discussions with Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria, as part of its commitment to ensuring fuel security, competitive pricing, and supply stability. “As part of its commitment to ensuring fuel security, competitive pricing, and supply stability, the Government of Zambia, led by the Minister of Energy, Hon. Makozo Chikote, has engaged in high level discussions with Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria. The meeting aimed to explore areas of mutual cooperation while gaining firsthand insight into the...



