THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says the pumping rate of diesel using the TAZAMA pipeline has increased from 2.8 million litres to 3.5 million litres on a daily basis. Addressing the media, Monday, ERB director general Engineer Elijah Sichone attributed this increase to the use of the Drag Reducing Agent by TAZAMA. “We are happy to report that through the use of an agent called Drag Reducing Agent by TAZAMA pipeline, we have recorded improvements in terms of the pumping rates. On average last year, we were averaging in the order of 2.8 million litres per day of diesel that was pumped per day by the TAZAMA pipelines. As of the beginning of this year, that rate has increased from...



