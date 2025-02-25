GOVERNMENT has awarded contracts for the construction of a greenfield airport in Nakonde District and the upgrading of Mfuwe International Airport in Mfuwe to ZNS and Anhui Shui’an Construction Group, respectively. Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says the contract for the construction of the Nakonde Airport has been awarded to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) at a negotiated contract sum of K2,858,176,374.46, with a duration of 36 months. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Monday, Tayali disclosed that the scope of works for the Nakonde Airport included the construction of a Greenfield Airport, 2.5km runway, taxiway, housing units, navigation equipment, among others. “The New Dawn Government recognises the significant role that aviation plays in economic development. To this effect, government...



