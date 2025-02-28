THE Energy Regulation Board ERB has maintained the pump prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and jet A-1 for March. Petrol remains at K34.98 per litre, diesel at K32.54, kerosene at K29.56 and jet A-1 at K32.51. In a statement, Friday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda said prices had been maintained because the wholesale price changes for the products did not exceed the trigger band threshold of 2.50 percent. “Since the last fuel price review on 31st January 2025, the international price of petrol marginally increased by 1.93 percent, from US$80.80/bbl to US$82.36/bbl, whereas diesel slightly declined by 2.23 percent, from US$91.62/bbl to US$89.58/bbl. Additionally, the price of kerosene on the international market increased by 0.22 percent, from US$89.61/bbl to US$89.81/bbl....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here