ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says the imposed universal 10 per cent tariff on all imports into the US will create a trade war and reduce the volume of trade on the global market.

On Wednesday, US president Donald Trump imposed a universal 10 per cent tariff on all imports into the US, with rates going even higher for 60 countries deemed the “worst offenders,” according to White House officials.

One of the highest tariff rates of 49 per cent will be levied on all Cambodian imports, according to a poster Trump displayed at a Rose Garden event on Wednesday.

Among the other newly announced reciprocal tariff rates are 46 per cent for Vietnam, 34 per cent for China and 20 per cent for the European Union.

Commenting on the developments in an interview, Thursday, Hambayi said global trade at the moment would reduce.

“So firstly in terms of the announcement by the US president, is that from the global perspective it is going to create a trade war in which you will find that certain countries will fight back and impose tariffs on goods coming out of the US. The general trade that you will see is that the global trade at the moment is going to go down because businesses will be thinking that they are not going to generate as much revenue. So, this is going to reduce the volume of trade that has been happening,” he said.

Hambayi said the imposed tariffs would have little immediate impact on Zambia.

“For Zambia there will be very little immediate impact that we will see around this because of the tariffs that have been imposed obviously on copper, but the US is not our main trading partner regarding our copper export. Our main trading partner is China, which might reduce their purchase or productivity because their major trading partners were the US. And this will reduce how much they will be exporting. You will also see that in the next few months that the price of copper will fall because the demand is lowering. And, I think that is the immediate impact that we are going to get,” he said.

“And I think this trade war is going to be with us for a long time. And the nations what they must do is first try and negotiate with the US regarding the tariffs being implemented and secondly they will also put counter tariffs on products coming out of the US. What that means is that prices of the market will increase in the global space”.

Hambayi said the tariffs would cause external shocks, stating that the price of goods on the international market would increase.

“The tariffs themselves will not be able to push the cost of living in the country but we will have external shock in the fact that prices of goods on the international market will increase and the increase in the price of goods could impact the country. So, if you look at agricultural goods like rice, fertiliser and all those things on the international market the tariffs will start to rise and that will impact us if we have to import those commodities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hambayi said there was need for Zambia to develop its inter trade within the African continent.

“I think it’s very important that we actually prepare ourselves. From where we should be looking at how we develop our inter-trade within the African continent. This is going to make a very major difference. What you will also find is that Zambia is also one of the countries that will export goods to the US under the AGOA facility, which was also a zero rated tariff. This is obviously going to change now, and it means we are not going to export those products. So, we need to find ways to be able to trade within the African continent so that we can start to walk away from the trade wars that are happening in the future,” said Hambayi.