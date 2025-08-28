ACCESS Bank Managing Director Lishala Situmbeko says small and medium businesses are the backbone of the country’s economy and national development. Situmbeko however notes that smal and medium businesses continue to face hurdles such as limited access to finance, cash flow constraints and gaps in business skills. Meanwhile, Livingstone based entrepreneur Evans Fenete says Zambians are bad at repaying loans acquired from banks and through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Speaking when he officiated at the Bank’s Livingstone SME Business Club Masterclass, Wednesday, Situmbeko noted that although small businesses were the backbone of the country’s eceonomy, they continued to face financial challenges. “Across Zambia, small and medium businesses are the backbone of our economy, contributing to innovation, job creation, and...