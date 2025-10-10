INDENI Board Chairperson Watson Lumba says the recent diesel supply disruption was not due to a fuel shortage, but a delay in financial reconciliation between suppliers and Indeni. Lumba says the situation should not be mistaken for a fuel shortage as it was a small issue. Recently, Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo warned the TAZAMA and Indeni management over the diesel shortage in Kitwe and Kalulushi, demanding that they urgently resolve the issue. Matambo further warned that he would not tolerate any shortage of diesel or petrol going forward in his Province. In an interview, Thursday, Lumba said the perceived diesel shortage was due to a temporary delay in financial reconciliation between TAZAMA, Indeni and suppliers. “There was supposed to...