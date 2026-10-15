INTERNATIONAL Resources Holding (IRH) and ZCCM-IH have reaffirmed their long-term partnership and ambition to advance the development of Mopani Copper Mines Plc. The reaffirmation of the partnership follows recent engagements between IRH, ZCCM-IH and the Zambian leadership, including a meeting in Abu Dhabi between IRH CEO Ali Rashed Alrashdi and President Hakainde Hichilema. Last month, Bloomberg reported that ZCCM-IH had accused Abu Dhabi-based IRH of breaching agreements under which the Emirati company acquired control of the Mopani copper mining complex in early 2024. Bloomberg further reported that ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc had written to IRH unit Delta Mining Ltd earlier that month, outlining alleged financial and operational failures, according to a letter seen by the international news organisation. But in...