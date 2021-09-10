THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has acquitted Chishimba Kambwili, his son Mwamba and three others in a case where they were facing 39 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, uttering a false document, among other charges. And Kambwili says the last four years have been painful for him from the time he was fired from government on allegations of corruption. In this matter, Kambwili, Mwamba, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services, Lukwesa Musonda Brano and Mulenga Makasa Kapilima were charged with; one count of making...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.