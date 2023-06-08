TEN UPND members have sued the State in the Lusaka High Court demanding K10 million as compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. Lubinda Simonda and nine others have submitted that they were arrested in 2016 and charged with the offence of riotous behaviour but were later acquitted. The 10 have cited the Attorney General as the respondent, further seeking compensation for legal fees in the sum of K550,000.00 as well as compensation for loss of business in the sum of K5,500.00 each. They also want an order that the Zambia police’s action to detain them for more than 48 hours without a charge is illegal. The plaintiffs further want damages for the mental anguish and distress they allegedly suffered…...



