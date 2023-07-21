A LUSAKA woman has lodged a complaint against Nakonde PF member of parliament Luka Simumba in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for child maintenance. Elizabeth Mwansa, of Lusaka’s Woodlands Extention, has proposed that Simumba should be giving her K5,000 per month towards the maintenance of their 1-year-old child. In her affidavit in support of summons for maintenance, Mwansa stated that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Simumba which resulted in the birth of a male child on February 14, 2022. She said Simumba had the capacity to provide for the child but had neglected to do so without any lawful justification or cause. “The complainant and the respondent were involved in a sexual relationship which resulted in the birth…...



