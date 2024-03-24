A LUSAKA couple on Friday booked themselves a weekend in police cells after their drunken behaviour disrupted proceedings in the Matero Local Court two. Brian Banda and Kelly Kabola, both in their late 40s, were drunk as early as 11:00 hours and started exhibiting public nuisance in court by touching each other as they giggled, murmured and fidgeted. The couple cheered loudly in appreciation of the advice and statements made by Magistrate Harriet Mulenga during cases, drawing her attention. At one point, Kabola even said a loud “amen”, prompting the magistrate to warn the excited woman to keep it down or risk being issued with a warrant of arrest. The Magistrate’s warning, however, seemed to have fallen on deaf ears...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.