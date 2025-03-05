A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how her father defiled her on several occasions. The five-year-old victim has told the court that her father did ‘bad manners’ on her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incidents. This is in a matter where Danny Kambobe, a 40-year-old artiste of Lusaka’s Balarstone area is charged with incest. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Crispin Hampungani, Tuesday, the victim narrated that her father had defiled her on multiple occasions. “I stay in Kasupe area. My dad was doing bad manners to me and that if I ever tell anyone, he would kill me. The bad manners used to happen in the...



