TWO Lusaka men have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for aggravated robbery, which they jointly committed with a third accomplice. Lusaka High Court Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka sentenced Michael Nkhoma of Chawama and Derrick Mbewe of Matero to 20 years each, while their co-accused, George Shumba, received a 15-year sentence with hard labour. The trio faced eight counts of aggravated robbery, contrary to Section 294 (2) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In the first count, Nkhoma and Mbewe, acting with unknown accomplices and armed with an AK47 rifle, robbed M & C Minimart in Lusaka on August 1, 2019, stealing K4,600, property of Moses Zulu. They threatened Anabell Kennedy with violence...



