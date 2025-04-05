THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has heard how a 23-year-old man had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 18-year-old biological sister, in order to become rich. The court also heard how the 18-year-old became pregnant but medically terminated the said pregnancy due to cultural reasons. In this matter, the accused is facing one count of incest, contrary to Section 159 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Allegations are that the accused, identified as S. P, on dates unknown but between May 5, 2024 and October 25, 2024, in Lusaka, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a female, E. P, knowing the same to be his biological sister. When the matter came up for trial before Lusaka Magistrate...



